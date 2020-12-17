PBA: What made winning the All-Filipino ‘bubble’ title special for Caguioa

Barangay Ginebra veteran Mark Caguioa will always consider his team's latest title win -- the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup championship -- special.

Ginebra's last 4 titles apart from its recent one came with Justin Brownlee as reinforcement.

"Ito yung gusto naming mag-champion kasi all Filipino. Usually kasi yung mga last championships namin, may tulong ng import, so mas ibang klase talaga pag All-Filipino," Caguioa said in an article posted on PBA.ph.

"Kapag All-Filipino talagang makikita mo yung chemistry, yung bonding."

The 41-year-old said having to win the title inside the bubble made it more meaningful.

The players all had to to stay and play together confined to a limited area and away from their respective families for more than two months.

"All of them are special, but of course this one is really special dahil you're in a bubble. Alam naman natin kung gaano kahirap sa bubble. Plus your away from your family," the 2012 PBA MVP said.

All in all, Caguioa has nine PBA championships all with Ginebra.

"So sobrang hirap talaga na mag-champion. Kaya sulit yung pag-stay sa bubble," he said.