Gymnastics: As Olympics near, is Caloy Yulo keeping his cards close to his chest?

Caloy Yulo displays the two bronze medals he won at the All-Japan championships. Handout

Was Carlos Edriel Yulo playing coy about what he really can do following his performance in the All-Japan Championships at Takasaki Arena in Takasaki city, Japan last Sunday?

After pondering the question, national gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion, who first thought that the reigning Filipino world floor exercise champion “did not perform up to his usual level,” revised her opinion and believed this was what the gifted gymnast had in mind all along.

“We know that a lot of his rivals have been scouting the performances of Caloy (Yulo’s nickname) since he won the floor exercise gold at the world championships in Stuttgart last year,” Carrion recalled of Yulo’s epic performance in the 49th edition of the competition in the scenic German city in October 2019.

The athlete not only emerged as the country’s second Olympic qualifier after pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena from the meet, but also capped his historic stint in ruling the men’s floor exercise event in becoming the first Filipino and Southeast Asian in bagging a gold in the global gymnastics showcase.

“Maybe, Yulo and coach Mune (Munehiro Kugimiya, the Japanese coach of the national men’s squad) did not want to reveal something new to Caloy’s rivals,” said the president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, the sport’s national governing body.

Last Sunday, Yulo recorded a personal best score of 85.966 in the all-around finals and, combined with his 84.066 tally in the preliminaries, placed eighth overall with 170.032 points behind Japanese all-around winner Kaya Kazuma.

The score in the all-around finals of the Pinoy gymnast, who also took a bronze medal each in the floor exercise and vault events, was better than his 84.08 output in placing 10th in the men’s all-around finals at the worlds last year.

With two golds and five silvers, the outstanding Pinoy bet in the last 30th Southeast Asian Games tallied 15.20 points in his pet floor exercise event, slightly lower than his championship score of 15.30 in Stuttgart.

Performing under the banner of the Asahi Seimei Gymnastics Club, the home club of former Olympic and world all-around champion Kohei Uchimura, Yulo was third behind Sendai University’s Minami Kazuki (15.60) and Doi Ryosuke of Nippon Sports Science University (15.30) in taking gold and silver, respectively.

He also took the bronze in the vault with a score of 14.866 points behind gold medalist Hidenobu Yonekura (15.133) and silver medal winner Asato Keisuke (15.083.

“Caloy was really trying to work hard on his all-around, which was why he was able to do score his personal best in the all-around event,” Carrion noted of the prodigy, whom she discovered more than a decade ago when his grandfather Rodrigo Frisco brought the then young boy to the GAP national training center inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

In a brief chat after the event, Kugimiya, who has been the national men’s gymnastics coach since 2015, disclosed the All-Japan event serves as a tryout for Japan’s national pool of gymnasts.

“The top 12 Japanese in the competition will enter Japan’s national gymnastics pool,” Kugimiya explained.

Thankfully, Yulo, who has been training in Tokyo since 2016 and can now can now speak the Japanese language fluently, remains a full-blooded Filipino and one of the country’s brightest gold medal prospects in the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games.

Filipino Olympic campaigners have tried in vain to capture that elusive Olympic gold for nearly a century now since they made their debut in the 1924 Paris Summer Games.

