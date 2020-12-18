Boxing: Upstart Reymart Gaballo hopes to reach same level as Pinoy greats

Rising Filipino bantamweight boxer Reymart Gaballo dreams of stepping on the same stage as other bantamweight stars such as countrymen Nonito Donaire Jr. and John Riel Casimero, even Naoya Inoue of Japan.

Gaballo added that he hoped his upcoming WBC interim bantamweight title bout against Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico would be a step in that direction.

“There are some really good bantamweights, and I want to be considered one of the best," the unbeaten Gaballo, 24, said in the final presser ahead of this Saturday's fight at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sunday morning, Manila time).

"You have Naoya Inoue, Nonito Donaire and John Riel Casimero. Those are the guys I envision fighting in the future. I know them and have sparred with them so I’m excited to be included in that group of names.”

Gaballo, a native of Polomolok town, South Cotabato, has been holed up in the US for a year now, busying himself in training while waiting for his next bout.

When he heard he might replace Donaire, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, he immediately said yes.

"I was supposed to fight Juan Carlos Payano on August 1, but that fight was cancelled. Then it was Jose Velasquez before they asked me to fight Rodriguez," said Gaballo, who holds a 23-0 record.

Rodriguez is looking to rebound from his second-round knockout defeat to Inoue by taking on Donaire.

But he had no choice but to accept the Gaballo fight, despite the sudden change of opponent.

The Puerto Rican said he has seen holes in Gaballo's game that he can take advantage of come fight night.

“Gaballo tends to open up a little bit more than Nonito does, so it’s easier to connect on him. He is probably a little more aggressive than Nonito and his defense isn’t as good," said the former IBF bantamweight king.

"I think Nonito would have been a tougher fight than Gaballo but I am not taking this fight lightly."