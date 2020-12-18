Boxing: Pinoy contender Jayson Mama’s world-title bout cancelled

Jayson Mama of the Philippines will not be fighting for IBF world flyweight after organizers announced on Thursday that his bout was cancelled.

Mama was supposed to take on South African fighter Moruti Mthalane at Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Sunday, December 20.

Boxing South Africa alleged that Tono Promotions did not fulfill "basic requirements to enable BSA to sanction and give credibility to the event," forcing the sport's national governing body there to scrap the event.

BSA, which released the statement on Facebook Thursday night (Manila time), did not go into detail.

Mama, 23, and his camp reportedly found out about the cancellation as they arrived in South Africa on Friday.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Mama's handlers at Sanman Promotions to get its side on the development.

Mama, born and raised in General Santos City, has a record of 15-0 and was seen as a massive underdog against Mthalane (39-2), 38, the reigning world flyweight title holder who is 15 years older than the Filipino challenger.

