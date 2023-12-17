UAAP: La Salle-Zobel claims 2nd win in girls' volleyball

The De La Salle-Zobel Junior Lady Spikers. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle-Zobel ended the first round of the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament by notching its second victory at the expense of hapless UP Integrated School, 25-20, 25-6, 26-24, on Saturday at Adamson University Gym in Manila.

The Junior Lady Spikers, reeling from a three-game skid, made sure that they would not be the first victims of the Fighting Maroons to close out the round. Instead, they grabbed their first victory since November 19, when they swept the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

"Happy yung team kasi maganda ‘yung pagtapos ng taon at ng first round so siguro back to drawing board kami ulit and then let’s see kung saan aabutin sa second round," said DLSZ coach Jeremiah Monreal.

The Fighting Maroons led 16-11 in Set 3 before Sam Marzan and Riane Cortez fueled an eight-point run by the Junior Lady Spikers, capped off by a service ace from Marzan, to eventually take over the lead at 19-16.

UPIS knotted the count at 19-all, setting the stage for a tight finish. They led at 23-22 but the Junior Lady Spikers won the next two rallies, including an attack from Marzan that sent them to match point. A backrow hit by Janella Guarino extended the set, 24-all, but La Salle-Zobel proved to be the more composed team. A service ace by Julia Andres closed the match.

Earlier in the day, the De La Salle-Zobel boys' volleyball team also prevailed over UPIS, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21.

On the other hand, Adamson responded to last Saturday's three-set defeat to National University Nazareth School by delivering a dominant three-set win against Ateneo, 25-8, 25-10, 25-11.