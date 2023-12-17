UAAP: Back to work for La Salle in January, says Topex

De La Salle University celebrates after clinching the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball championship. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The De La Salle Green Archers will return to training in early January as they gear up for their UAAP title defense, according to head coach Topex Robinson.

Robinson confirmed the development in a thanksgiving party with their supporters in Taguig City on Saturday night. Also present in the event were wingman CJ Austria and center Mike Phillips.

The party featured a short mass and a program, where the highlights of the Green Archers' run to the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball crown were played. Robinson, Austria, and Phillips also shared some words with the attendees.

"Siguro hindi lang ako sanay sa ngayong buhay kasi parang wala pa kaming masiyadong training and nasanay ako sa lagi araw-araw training. Hindi madali palang maging champion, meron ka ding pinagdadaanan mahirap bago ka maging champion," said La Salle's CJ Austria, who admitted that he isn't used to the life of a champion yet.

Phillips, for his part, paid tribute to the community of La Salle: "It's amazing. I mean, I thought the La Salle community was big but now I get to see everything -- the alumni, all the support. I'm just soaking it in … Ngayon, I'm just really taking a moment to enjoy it."

Robinson said he isn't taking any of the celebrations and thanksgiving parties for granted.

"What I really appreciate about the community is you know, we've won it a week ago, more than a week ago. We go to all those events, we don't see the regular faces," he said.

"So that means, that's all different groups, trying to really make sure that they're gonna acknowledge what we've achieved as a team," said Robinson, who shared that they got to meet Gary Valenciano in one of their thanksgiving parties. "I'm just so grateful that you get to see your idols."

But it will be back to work for the champions once the holidays are over.

"As far as our training is concerned, yes, we're gonna be back after the holidays," said Robinson. "You know, a lot of work has to be done, because we're gonna lose five players through graduation."

"We're really making sure that the five who are going to come in will pretty much blend with the 11 that we have right now," he added.

Austria said that Robinson is letting them enjoy the moment, but after the holiday break, it will be business as usual.

"Hinahayaan niya lang kami mag-enjoy with the family, ganoon. Siguro by January, second week, baka balik na rin kami," he said.

According to Michael Phillips, billionaire supporter Enrique Razon has already given them their marching orders: "Sabi ni Boss Razon, January 1, wala na ito. Wala na ito. We need to forget it and move on. [So] I'm really enjoying the moment."

"Hearing it from Boss Ricky really gives us a glimpse of why he's so successful," said Robinson. "He told us, it's not gonna be easy. We always have to make sure we're always gonna have our toes there … Now, we're the hunted, so it's gonna put in so much effort and energy for us to really work harder than Season 86."

La Salle outlasted the UP Fighting Maroons in a three-game finals series, capped by a 73-69 win in Game 3 last December 6, to win their first UAAP championship since 2016.

