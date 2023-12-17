PBA: NLEX secures Robert Bolick with multi-year deal

Robert Bolick with NLEX executives. Handout/NLEX.

MANILA — The NLEX Road Warriors have now officially secured the services of its newly acquired guard Robert Bolick after signing him to a multi-year deal.

The 6-foot-1 elite scorer inked a three-year contract with the Frankie Lim-mentored squad, the team announced on Sunday.

"To my new team, my new family, NLEX Road Warriors, thank you very much for the opportunity and for welcoming me here in my new home,” said Bolick.

“I am so excited to start this new chapter of my career. Thank you very much for the trust; I will not let you down. I will do everything and give my very best to contribute to the future championship of this team. To Boss MVP, Boss Ronald Tugade Dulatre, and NLEX management, thank you for making this happen. Let’s do it!"

Bolick’s signing rights, together with fellow former NCAA star guard Kent Salado, are part of a trade that involved the NorthPorth Batang Pier and the San Miguel Beermen.

NLEX Road Warriors Governor Ronald Dulatre also expressed his sentiments about getting Bolick, especially since he will be stepping in the absence of Kevin Alas who suffered yet another ACL tear.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert Bolick to the NLEX Road Warriors family. His skill, dedication, and winning mentality make him an invaluable addition to our roster. We believe in his ability to lead our team to success," said Dulatre.



"As we eagerly await the recovery of Kevin Alas, we want to assure our fans that we are committed to building a championship team. The management is dedicated to providing the necessary support and resources to create a winning culture. We are confident that with Bolick's leadership and the collective effort of the team, we will achieve great success in the upcoming seasons."

Bolick already suited up for the Road Warriors last Wednesday against the TNT Tropang Giga. He tallied nine points, four assists, and a board in 33 minutes of action.