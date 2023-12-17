Meralco guard Allein Maliksi puts up a shot against Converge in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup game, December 17, 2023 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Meralco Bolts weathered a late charge by Converge to secure a 105-99 win in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup showdown, Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Import Zachary Lofton had 30 points, while Chris Banchero (21 points) and Allein Maliksi (20 points) both torched the FiberXers. Chris Newsome had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

This was Meralco's fourth win in a row, improving their record to 6-1 and putting them in a tie with Phoenix Super LPG for second place.

Meralco led by as much as 29 points and were up 80-61 at the end of the third quarter, but Converge exploded for 38 points in the final period to threaten.

They got within eight points with still a minute and a half to play, 103-95, off an Alec Stockton three-pointer. But turnovers and missed free throws doomed them in the clutch, and two charities by Banchero with 11 seconds to go iced the victory for the Bolts.

"There was a little bit of a meltdown for us in the end, when they caught up," admitted Meralco coach Luigi Trillo.

"The three quarters, we were sound and solid, and he [Converge import Jamil Wilson] wasn't able to get to work," he added.

Wilson only had four points in the first half and finished with 13 points on 4-of-18 shooting. Reigning Rookie of the Year Justin Arana led Converge with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The FiberXers fell to 1-7, as they could not build on a breakthrough overtime win over TerraFirma in their previous assignment.