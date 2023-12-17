PBA: Aska shines in crunch time as SMB stuns TNT

San Miguel import Ivan Aska in action. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Ivan Aska gave San Miguel a fitting farewell gift as he lifted the Beermen to a crucial 98-93 win over the TNT Tropang GIGA on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Beermen survived an early three-point barrage from the Tropang GIGA and erased a 10-point deficit en route to their fifth win of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Aska registered 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals, and notched a crucia putback of a CJ Perez miss with just 26 seconds left to give the Beermen a 96-93 advantage.

Off a timeout, Perez forced a turnover against Kib Montalbo, and Jericho Cruz pegged the final score with two free throws.

Perez had 20 points and seven boards, and Terrence Romeo added 14 markers as the Beermen improved to 5-3 while sending TNT to a 4-4 win-loss record.

Squandered in the loss was a 27-point, 13-rebound effort from Calvin Oftana. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 26 points and 15 boards.

Aska is set to be replaced by Bennie Boatwright in their upcoming game.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 98 – Aska 25, Perez 20, Romeo 14, Tautuaa 9, Cruz 9, Lassiter 6, Brondial 6, Ross 5, Trollano 4

TNT 93 – Oftana 27, Hollis-Jefferson 26, Castro 12, Khobuntin 11, Montalbo 7, Ponferrada 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Reyes 0, Tungcab 0, Galinato 0, Aurin 0

QUARTERS: 22-29, 45-52, 69-75, 98-93