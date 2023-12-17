Mapua’s Clint Escamis against San Beda’s Jacob Cortez. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Mapua Cardinals were not able to finish their story in the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Finals.

Despite getting a 1-0 lead after the series opener, and entering both fourth quarters of Games 2 and 3 with the lead, the Intramuros-based squad fell short of weathering the San Beda Red Lions’ final frame runs.

One of Mapua’s answers was chucking up numerous three-pointers in both fourth quarters, with them attempting 13 treys in that span in both games, while only converting on a total of three attempts.

“Nung last five, seven minutes, medyo nag-depend ulit kami [sa threes],” said Cardinals star Clint Escamis. “Especially nung huli kasi medyo malaki na yung margin. Hindi rin uli pumasok.”

This, according to the Season 99 MVP, will be serving as a learning curve for himself and the whole Mapuan squad as they hope to move forward from this series.

“Siguro, ito, learning curve ito,” said Escamis who finished with 13 points on 4-of-22 shooting from the field in their 76-66 loss in Game 3.

“They gave me all the keys, all the green light,” he added.

“Siguro, as a player, kailangan ko mag-mature sa shot selection. Kelangan ko i-improve yung looking for my teammates.”

Still, he offered no excuses for their defeat that deprived them of ending a 32-year NCAA title drought.

“They were the better team. Walang sisihan kami dito. We're like family,” said Escamis.

"Siyempre, they played big in the fourth quarter, especially [Yuki] Andrada. I was heating up in the first quarter, pero third quarter, nagpa-sub ako. Wala eh. It's the longevity of the season. Fourth quarter, wala, pinipilit ko na lang talaga."

He then expressed how he is looking forward to Season 100 especially since he will be bringing a ton of on-and-off-the-court experience as they approach the league’s centennial year.

“There's always next year talaga. Sabi ko nga kanina, use this as motivation, especially sa mga natira. January pa lang, go back to work, go back to the grind,” said the league’s Rookie of the Year.

“Sinasabi ko nga sa kanila, wag kayo mag-look down. Tignan niyo yung San Beda, pagka-cut nila ng net? Use that as fuel for next season.”

