Mapua’s Clint Escamis and San Beda’s Jacob Cortez. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Mapua University and San Beda University will clash one last time on Sunday to determine who will be the new NCAA men’s basketball champions.

The Cardinals are seeking to end a 32-year title drought, while the Red Lions are looking to reclaim their throne at the top of the league as they face off at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Tip off is at 2:00 p.m.

Mapua took care of business in the series opener to get an inch closer to the NCAA title, but San Beda refused to call it a season just yet and avenged their loss in Game 2.

Despite failing to sweep SBU, however, newly-minted MVP Clint Escamis is optimistic about his squad’s chances.

“May isang game pa,” said Escamis, who was also hailed as Season 99’s Rookie of the Year.

Escamis, who led the Intramuros-based squad to victory in Game 1, had an off night in Game 2 and only shot 4-of-21, is looking to bounce back to match the heroics of ‘King Lion’ Jacob Cortez that allowed San Beda to save their season.



But the 21-year-old Cortez did not think too highly of his efforts in Game 2.

“Gusto ko lang manalo,” said the son of former La Salle star and two-time UAAP champion Mike Cortez.

On the other hand, San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta, whose squad did not receive any awards after the ceremonies last Sunday, shared that their sole focus is getting the most important hardware in the NCAA.

“Me awarding ceremony ba? Parang hindi ko napansin,” said Escueta after their Game Two victory. “Next week na lang,” he added.

Both squads last faced off in the Finals during Season 67 in 1991 wherein Mapua emerged victorious over San Beda in three games.

The Red Lions are looking to reverse the result of that series tomorrow, while Mapua, for their part, are hoping to win their first title since that specific championship bout.

