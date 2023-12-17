Esports: MLBB runs it back, awards Malaysia M6 hosting

An AP Bren fan holds a banner as he supports his favorite team at the Filipino-hosted M5 World Championships. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA - After the Philippines' hosting, the 6th installment of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships will be running it back.

The M6 World Championship will be in Malaysia, Moonton Games announced on Sunday ahead of the M5 World Championship Grand Finals.

The first MLBB world championships was held in Kuala Lumpur in 2019, with EVOS Legends emerged as the first champions.

The Philippines has won the last three world championships, with then Bren Esports claiming M2 in Singapore, Blacklist International claiming M3 in Singapore, and ECHO claiming M4 in Indonesia.

AP Bren will be facing Onic Esports as they try and get the world title in home soil at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.