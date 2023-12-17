'Clutch queen' Alyssa Valdez once again lives up to her moniker

Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – When we talk about Philippine volleyball, we can always remember one name – Alyssa Valdez.



Dubbed by many as the "Clutch Queen," she has been the face of the sport's local scene for a while now, and she has proven herself throughout the years.

True to her moniker, the Creamline skipper delivered the championship-clinching kill on Saturday against Choco Mucho in Game 2 of the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference Finals in front of a historic crowd – the most attended volleyball match in the Philippines.

Some could have doubted her, saying she could be washed already. Injuries might have contributed to that as she took a break after suffering a major right knee trauma.



Just recently, she talked about resting in between games, saying she's in constant coordination with their physical therapists to keep herself healthy.

"Being in a professional league, (it is) very important to be healthy all throughout the season. And 'yun na 'yung na-realize namin, and na-pick up namin from the past conferences," Valdez said.

Despite sitting out games, Creamline has stayed consistent from the eliminations to the Finals and swept the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

But she did not really sideline herself – Cool Smashers' captain has been on the bench in games, strengthening her team's mental fortitude amid their victories.

She remains the heart and soul of Creamline, and according to Sherwin Meneses, she has always been the team's ace.

“Kasi yung team naman ngayon talagang may nawala, may dumating, talagang tinitignan namin sa ensayo, talagang sino yung magpe-perform. Pero, siyempre, Alyssa is Alyssa, makakabalik din yan. Siya pa rin talaga ang heart and soul ng Creamline,” Meneses said in a postgame interview last month.

Immensely filled with gratitude, the three-time PVL MVP relished the opportunity to play with the Cool Smashers – and she was quick to share credit after their victory.

"I'm very, very grateful na nabibigyan ako ng opportunity palagi na makabalik dito sa Araneta (Coliseum), and makabalik palagi din sa Finals with this team," Valdez said after their game against Choco Mucho.

"Honestly, it's just so nice to be surrounded by these competitive, empowered women, and with this amazing coach, and our coaches also. I guess that's the beauty in our team."

Valdez has also won PVL Best Outside Spiker six times and one Finals MVP.

Certainly, we can expect more of Valdez in the future. She might be hindered by injuries, but one thing's for sure – "The Phenom" has cemented herself on the halls of Philippine volleyball.

