Action between Adamson and FEU-Diliman in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University hacked out a 68-57 victory over defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman to complete a first round sweep of the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Zahir Sajili had 11 points and four rebounds while Justine Garcia sustained his consistent play with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals as the Baby Falcons will enter the Christmas break with a perfect 7-0 record.

"They worked hard for this kasi, hats off to them. It's a reward to them. They gave their best today," said Adamson coach Mike Fermin.

Fermin praised the Baby Tamaraws for the fight they showed despite being down by as much as 16 points in the second half, as the Baby Falcons showed resolve to preserve the lead up to the very end.

"Hindi basta-basta bibitaw iyan. Champion team iyan," said Fermin.

Dwyne Miranda led the Baby Tamaraws with 14 points, five boards, and two assists while Veejay Pre and Cabs Cabonillas each had 11 points.

Earlier, University of Santo Tomas halted a two-game slide with an 85-78 victory over National University Nazareth School.

Wacky Ludovice dropped all of his 17 points in the first half while Lanze Ronquillo scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half as the Tiger Cubs improved to 4-3 to tie the Baby Tamaraws in third place.

"Ang sabi mo move forward kami, focus kami sa game na ito (against the Bullpups). Okay naman, lahat ng ipinasok namin, ibinigay ang best nila kaya sobrang proud ako sa mga boys ko," said coach Manu Iñigo.

Despite the loss, the second in seven games, NUNS remained in second place, a game ahead of UST and FEU-D.

In other games, University of the East hacked out a 93-77 win over UP Integrated School, while Ateneo subdued De La Salle-Zobel, 71-67, in their rivalry game.

The Junior Warriors and the Blue Eagles are in joint fifth with 3-4 records.

"We are still working with our consistency. Hopefully we can work on this since may break naman then sa second round sana makuha na namin ang consistency na iyon, kasi yung talaga ang problema namin," said UE coach Karl Santos.

John Alejandro had 22 points, 20 rebounds, and three assists while Joaquim De Leon added 17 points, six boards, and four assists for the Red Warriors stayed within the top four range.

Kris Porter logged 15 points, 19 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks while Ziv Espinas was also solid for Ateneo with 14 points and seven boards.

"This is a very young team and it is exciting for us to see improvement every game. Going to the second round, I'm looking forward sa bench namin na makapag-produce and makuha namin yung growth nila sa game," said Blue Eagles coach Reggie Varilla.

The Junior Archers and the Fighting Maroons wound up with 2-5 and 0-7 slates, respectively.

The Scores:

First Game

UE (93) – Alejandro 22, De Leon 17, Lagat 13, Sabroso 10, Farochilen 8, Almanza 7, Datumalim 6, Sarza 5, Malonzo 3, Correa 2, Dahino 0, Despi 0, Pedrita 0, Cuevas 0.

UPIS (77) – Valdeavilla 27, Melicor 20, Tubongbanua 13, Egea 10, Gomez de Liaño 7, Hernandez 0, Coronel 0.

Quarterscores: 33-14, 52-37, 72-61, 93-77

Second Game

UST (85) – Ludovice 17, Ronquillo 15, Velasquez 13, Manding 10, Esteban 9, Dungo 8, Bucsit 5, Buenaflor 4, Loreto 2, Verzosa 2, Lim 0, Reyes 0, Vidanes 0.

NUNS (78) – Yusi 19, Alfanta 18, Akowe 8, Nepacena 8, Palanca 7, Usop 7, Reroma 4, Cartel 3, Barraca 2, Pillado 2, Solomon 0, Tagotongan 0.

Quarterscores: 17-13, 46-34, 70-50, 85-78

Third Game

AdU (68) – Sajili 11, Garcia 10, Medina 8, Reyes 6, Umali 6, Bonzalida 6, Carillo 6, De Jesus 6, Esperanza 4, Tumanang 4, Perez 1.

FEU-D (57) – Miranda 14, Cabonilas 11, Pre 11, Gordon 6, Daa 4, Burgos 4, Herbito 3, Miller 2, Cabigting 2, Salangsang 0, Pascual 0.

Quarterscores: 16-10, 33-27, 47-39, 68-57

Fourth Game

Ateneo (71) – Porter 15, Espinas 14, Ebdane 9, Madrangca 9, De Guzman 8, Lagdamen 8, Delos Santos 3, Urbina 3, Tan 2, Domangcas 0, Asistio 0, Tupas 0, Prado 0, Ong 0.

DLSZ (67) – Alas 19, Espina 17, Dimaano 9, Favis 7, Dabao 6, Gubat 4, Atienza 2, Daja 2, Arejola 1, Cruz 0, Domangcas 0, Arboleda 0, Pabellano 0, Sta. Maria 0.

Quarterscores: 13-22, 36-30, 53-46, 71-67

