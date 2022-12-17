Victolero: Magnolia vs Ginebra living up to 'Manila Clasico' tag

Game 2 between Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia was a roller coaster ride with none of the teams having clear advantage.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said the Kings and the Hotshots are living up to their fabled rivalry.

"That's why it is called 'Clasico' -- always a classic, you don't know kung ano ang manyayari," said Victolero after they pulled off a 96-95 escape against the Kings on Friday.

Game 2 was the Hotshots' answer to the Kings' 87-84 grind-out win in Game 1. Now the two teams are tied in their best-of-5 semis series, 1-1.

Game 3 will take place on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena. Tip-off is at 6:45 p.m.

The big break for Magnolia's side came when Paul Lee picked up the loose ball and banked in the game-winner at the buzzer.

Victolero said preparation, proper mindset, and execution are key factors in the series.

"Game 1, naka-execute sila in the last two minutes. Kami naman, we executed well (Friday) on both ends of the floor," he said.

