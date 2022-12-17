Defending champion San Miguel Beer have fallen to 0-2 in their semifinals clash against Bay Area in the PBA Commissioner's Cup after getting clobbered in Game 2 on Friday.

San Miguel's Vic Manuel. PBA Images

With the loss, the Beermen are now close to being ousted from the title race.



But Vic Manuel, who went 4-of-4 from the field in Game 2, is not giving up.

The "Muscle Man" rejoined the team on Friday after missing the early part of the playoffs due to a strained Iliotibial Band (ITB).

Manuel said he felt good on the floor, although he's timing was still out of sync.

The San Miguel forward said they need to do a whole lot better in Game 3 to keep their title retention bid alive.

"Medyo mahirap, pero laro pa rin kami. Kailangan magtiwala lang kami sa game plan ng coaching staff namin," said Manuel.

"May chance pa naman. Hindi pa naman kami out. May laro pa, may chance pa kami."