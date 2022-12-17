From PBA.ph

TNT defeated Cavitex in a close game, 19-17, to take home the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Second Conference title on Saturday night at Robinsons Place Malabon.

Almond Vosotros knocked down the biggest shot of the night to secure TNT's third consecutive conference title despite struggling offensively in the finale.



The top-seeded Braves got close to crippling the Tropang GIGA, 17-14, but Lervin Flores instigated a run to send the match into overtime.

Flores ended up with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks and a steal for TNT.

Samboy de Leon had 5 while Ping Exciminiano chipped in 4 markers. Vosotros merely had 3, but he came up with the game-winner.

"Yung last shot ko para sa buong team kasi talagang hindi kami nag-give up," said Vosotros.

TNT pocketed P750,000 as Vosotros was named Top Scorer of the Conference with 235 points. He got an extra P30,000 for his feat.