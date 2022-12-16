With Novi Sad native Milan Isakov as consultant, the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 program looks to turn its fortunes around. Handout

MANILA, Philippines – Looking to turn its fortunes around after sputtering in campaigns toward the end of the year, the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 program has tapped Serbian coach Milan Isakov as its new consultant.

The Novi Sad native will work alongside head trainer Chico Lanete in hopes of instilling a championship mentality to the club’s mainstays as they gear up for a busy 2023 calendar.

“To be a champion team, it’s the mentality—not giving up. All the teams that have been successful in 3x3, this is the most important aspect,” said Isakov.

“This is what separates the Serbian teams from most of the others,” he added, referring to Serbian powerhouse 3x3 squads Ub, Liman, and Novi Sad, all champions in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour circuit.

Isakov, 35, oversaw the national tryouts conducted by Chooks-to-Go on Tuesday at the Activate Sports Arena in Mandaluyong, where seven players were selected to be part of the pool: Gerald Anderson, Jaypee Belencion, RJ Deles, Ian Pardo, Zaljun Cartagena, Paul Desiderio, and Shaq Alanes.

They will join the country’s No. 1 3x3 player based in FIBA’s rankings, Mac Tallo, Brandon Ramirez, Dennis Santos, Vince Tolentino, Dave Ando, Ken Holmqvist, and resident imports Mike Harry, and Henry Iloka.

“The most important thing for this game is character—not giving up until the last second. In the game of 3x3, you only sleep for one second, the (opponent) will score two points on you. Do that 10 times, and you lose the game,” said Isakov.

He boasts impressive credentials, having handled Serbia’s Liman team, one of the best 3x3 teams in the world.

He also anchored the Russia men’s basketball national team and China women’s basketball national team to podium finishes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a roundtable discussion with media members, Isakov also declared what the Philippines needs to take its 3x3 game to the next level.

“In my opinion, it’s way more important to watch what you are doing, than how you are doing it. But if you know what you’re doing, then it’s also important how you do it,” he noted. “I prefer smart training first, and then we will discuss what we need hard training for.”

Isakov’s entry kickstarts Chooks-to-Go 3x3’s reset of sorts as it seeks to fortify its bid for an Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) invite in 2024.

Cebu Chooks — then composed of Tallo, Ramirez, Mike Harry, and former PH No. 2 Zach Huang — managed a breakthrough quarterfinal finish in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters last May.

However, they were eliminated in the succeeding Cebu, Riyadh, and Hong Kong Masters, all in the pool stages.

Despite the setbacks, Isakov vowed to bring change to the culture during his tenure.

“I personally do not like to set the goal in terms of results. Sports is about being better. We will go day to day with (these players). I believe it is possible, but I will not set a goal (like that) because it is pressure for the players and the organization,” elaborated Isakov.

“I can only promise that we do our best – both the management and players and where it will take us, we will see. We want to represent this organization in the best way possible, that we are committed and that we will always give our best.”

To make the 24-nation cutoff for the FIBA 3x3 OQT, the Philippines as a federation should keep earning points by organizing and joining sanctioned 3x3 competitions in both the national and club level.

Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascarinas previously stated that this should not be a major hurdle since the brand is FIBA 3x3’s global partner.

“The way we hold our Masters, (FIBA 3x3 managing director) Alex Sanchez is very impressed. He said we are one of the top three promoters of the league,” said Mascarinas back in October.

On top of that, the Cebu and Manila Chooks teams get invited to Masters legs hosted in other cities overseas. Chooks-to-Go also organizes lower-level 3x3 events such as Super Quests, which help generate more ranking points.

“As global partners, FIBA is committed to give us at least two Masters. Given their experience in the past years, the ideal venues are Visayas and Mindanao,” he added.

“As long as we get invited to any international (3x3) tournaments, we will participate. We have a soft spot for FIBA, because we bring the (Filipino) crowd (in their events).”

As of December 14, the Philippines is 21st in the federation ranking for men. Back in 2021, the country managed to participate in the men’s OQT, as it ranked within the Top 24 during the November 2020 cutoff.