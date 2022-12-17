Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin during Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Moments after their triumph in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball Finals, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin had already turned his attention to the adjustments that they need to make for Game 3.

The Blue Eagles kept their campaign alive after defeating the University of the Philippines, 65-55, on Wednesday to send the best-of-3 series to a deciding contest.

In Game 2, Baldwin's squad limited the Fighting Maroons to their lowest scoring output under Goldwin Monteverde. But the Ateneo coach doesn't expect this to be replicated in Monday's Game 3.

"I think that Game 2 didn't look like Game 1, and I don't expect Game 3 to look like Game 1 or Game 2. I don't really know what it will look like," said Baldwin.

"But we know that that's an outstanding basketball team," he said of UP. "That's an outstanding coaching staff, they make tremendous adjustments, and we expect that there will be some adjustments."

Ateneo got a sensational performance from last season's Most Valuable Player, Ange Kouame, in Game 2 with the naturalized center putting up 19 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists.

Kai Ballungay recovered from a scoreless stint in Game 1 to put up 15 points, and the Ateneo defense kept Malick Diouf (two points) in check. The Fighting Maroons shot just 31.8% from the field and didn't help themselves by going 7-of-15 from the free throw line.

But Baldwin is well aware that this will change in Game 3 as the UP coaches have time to tweak their game plan, while also compensating for the loss of Filipino-American forward Zavier Lucero to an ACL injury.

"It's back to the drawing board now, and it's trying to anticipate. They'll try to anticipate our adjustments, 'cause we will make adjustments. Even though we won, it won't be the same template," said Baldwin.

"They will, and we will try to anticipate that, and it's fun. As a coach, it's fun. It's hard, 'cause young players don't always execute things that well. I was beside myself most of the game, trying to get execution. But, effort was off the charts," he added.

Ateneo also won Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals back in May, only to drop Game 3 in devastating fashion when JD Cagulangan knocked down a championship-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

For Baldwin, however, there's no certainty that Game 3 will play out the way it did in Season 84.

"Season 85, let it be Season 85, not 84B," the coach said. "This stands on its own, and I think it's gonna be a wild game on Monday."

"We don't think that we are cursed by last season, and we don't think UP deserves to be champions this season because they were champions last season. They gotta earn it, they know that. We have to earn it, we know that," he stressed.

Game 3 is on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.