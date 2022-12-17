RJ Abarrientos showed why he earned an All-Star nod after leading Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus to an 89-75 victory over Wonju DB Promy on Friday at the Dongchun Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University guard was the lone Filipino import to win a spot in the Korean Basketball League's All-Star Game, set for January 15 at the Suwon KT SonicBoom Arena.

He celebrated the achievement by scoring 21 points and dishing out six assists in Ulsan's second straight win in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball league. The Phoebus improved to 13-8 in the season.

Gauge Prim notched a double-double of 25 points and 16 rebounds, while Lee Woo-seok had 14 points, and Henry Sims contributed 11 markers in the win.

Filipino-American swingman Ethan Alvano had 18 points, eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in a losing effort for Wonju, which fell to 8-13 in the KBL.

Abarrientos, also a mainstay in the national team pool, collected 48,811 to claim the 24th spot in the KBL All-Star Game. In his first season as a professional, he is averaging 13.59 points, 4.94 assists, 3.42 rebounds, and 1.82 steals per game for Ulsan.

Meanwhile, Justin Gutang did a little bit of everything for the Changwon LG Sakers in their 80-69 triumph over SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus at the Daegu Gymnasium.

Gutang, a former standout for College of St. Benilde, had an all-around line of four points, six assists, five rebounds and a steal as the Sakers improved to 12-9.

Belangel was limited to five points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal as Daegu fell below .500 with their 10-11 record.