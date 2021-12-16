Interim Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia is expecting more from players like Fil-Peruvian point guard Val Chauca. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Interim Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia is calling on his second stringers to step up after their starting backcourt was brought down by injuries.

Baser Amer played just under four minutes against the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday, with Vanguardia later explaining that the guard felt pain in the calf muscle of his left leg. Veteran point guard JVee Casio remains day to day after suffering an ankle injury against Phoenix Super LPG in their first game of the PBA Governors' Cup.

"Without Baser and JVee ngayon, there's too much pressure on the other point guards, which are Val (Chauca) and Jong Baloria," said Vanguardia after their game.

"So, it took away whatever we want to do. Kumbaga, nahirapan kami," he added. "Kumuha kami ng import na will blend with our two best point guards. So without them today, nahirapan kaming mag-execute whatever we want to do. So 'yun 'yung naging problema namin."

The Bossing stayed in contention in the first quarter, which ended in a 16-all deadlock. But the Bolts outscored them 32-20 in the second period, and Blackwater never recovered.

It was the Bossing's 22nd consecutive defeat since the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. To make matters worse for the reeling team, they also lost Joshua Torralba to a partial ACL/MCL tear, and rookie big man Andre Paras to jumper's knee.

"Medyo inalat," said Vanguardia. "We had our share of bad luck on the injuries."

The Bossing are contemplating their choices, including possible changing imports. Jaylen Bond went 9-of-17 from the field on Wednesday for 18 points, on top of 15 rebounds.

But for Vanguardia, what's most crucial is for their other point guards to step up.

"Bukas, titingnan namin how we can work with our guards pa ulit. Jong had some good minutes, so tuloy namin. And then we're looking for Ed (Daquioag) to be our point guard," he said.

"We expect a lot from Val, but today wasn't his day," the coach also said.

Chauca, the Fil-Peruvian point guard from Adamson, was just 2-of-8 from the field in 17 minutes and had as many turnovers (1) as assists.

"Pero, siguro 'yung two years layoff niya, naapektuhan siya. He's heavier, but baka makabawi naman next game. I know he's capable of playing better than that," said Vanguardia.

"Si Jong naman, alam namin what he can give. He was there, he was trying. Pero Jong kasi, hindi rin naman point guard eh. Si Val talaga ang point guard," he added.

With few options available, Vanguardia gave point guard duties to Rashawn McCarthy for a stretch, but that took away from the Fil-Am swingman's scoring.

"Medyo napilit niya 'yung ibang mga shots niya kanina," Vanguardia said of McCarthy, who needed 22 shots to score 19 points, and made just one of 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

"Our (message) was next man up today, (but) it didn't happen," the coach added. "So, we put too much pressure on Rashawn and Jaylen."

The Bossing, now 0-3 for the conference, have just a day to work things out as they face the San Miguel Beermen on Saturday.

Vanguardia is pinning his hopes on his reserves to bounce back, as there is no certainty that they can get back either Amer or Casio by that time.

"I know na 'yung mga guys off the bench naman, may capability naman to step. Talaga lang, today wasn't their day din," Vanguardia said. "We expect them to play much better (in the next game)."

"Sabi ko nga, 'wag na tayong tumingin outside this. Tayo 'yung andito. Wala si Baser, wala si (JVee), who are our two main guards, our highest paid player, pareho. So somebody has to step up," he stressed.

"Meron 'yan, may magte-take ng challenge, kumbaga."