Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia are set to collide on Christmas Day in a Manila Clasico affair at the Araneta Coliseum.

The PBA Governors Cup match between the league's most popular teams is scheduled at 6:45 p.m. as the day's main event.

Meanwhile, NLEX and Phoenix Super LPG will square off at the 4 p.m. curtain raiser.

The games will be open to spectators.

It will be the first Christmas Day playdate for the league since 2017.