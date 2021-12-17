Lakers guards Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley react after a play against Detroit on November 21, 2021. Raj Mehta, USA Today Sports/Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have their starting backcourt on the floor Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves after Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley were placed into COVID-19 protocols Thursday.

The duo brings the Lakers' total to 5 players now in protocols, along with Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk.

The Lakers canceled practice in the Los Angeles area Tuesday, in advance of their trip to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Horton-Tucker and Howard did not travel with the team to Dallas. Monk was on the trip but did not play in Los Angeles' 107-104 overtime victory.

Westbrook scored 23 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists in Wednesday's game, while Bradley had five points and two assists in 24 minutes.

Westbrook, 33, has averaged 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists in his first season with the Lakers, while Bradley, 31, has averaged 5.8 points this season in his second stint with the Lakers.

The Lakers added to their roster Thursday, signing veteran guard Isaiah Thomas from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold.

Thomas, 32, played three games with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this season and has averaged 18.1 points and 4.9 assists over 10 seasons with eight different teams, including the Lakers for 17 games in the 2017-18 season.