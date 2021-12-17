MPBL: Iloilo eliminates Bacoor

Iloilo pulled away late to take a 71-66 win over Bacoor in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational on Friday night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Levi Hernandez dropped 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with three boards, an assist, and a steal for Iloilo.

Chito Jaime collected 16 points and 12 boards while Jayson David added 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Iloilo (3-1) forced a tie with Bacolod (3-1) while Bacoor moved out of contention after sliding to a 1-3 slate in Pool A.

Down 64-63 with 2:43 left, Iloilo went on an 8-0 rally capped by a Gelo Vito jumper which gave the Royals ahead by seven, 71-64, with 34 seconds left.

"May mga lapses talaga, hindi namin ma-perfect kasi nag-aadjust kami during the course of the game," said Iloilo head coach Eric Gonzales.

"Ako bilang coach may pagkukulang din ako, nagdadasal nga ako kanina na bigyan ako ng wisdom ni God kung paano ko ie-execute pa saka paboran niya kami na kapag binitawan sana maka-shoot."

Meanwhile, Manila dealt Imus-Buracai de Laiya its first loss, 83-77.

Down by 11 points, Kurt Reyson tried to salvage the game for Imus with three three-pointers in the final 41 seconds, but John Rey Villanueva fended off Reyson's personal rally to hold off Imus.

"They were putting up Hail Mary shots, some of them are not shooters pero they started hitting their shots," said Stars head coach Cholo Villanueva.

"For us, we're just happy getting that win hopefully we play smarter down the stretch, we make stops until the last second of the game but the majority of it I'm happy with how the boys played."

Carlo Lastimosa led Manila with 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting along with five assists, two rebounds, and a steal.