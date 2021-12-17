Courtesy: Moonton Games.

SINGAPORE -- (UPDATE) Blacklist International continues its long march in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M3) after taking out fellow title contenders RRQ Hoshi of Indonesia, 3-0 in their lower bracket match here, Friday.

In the match, RRQ subbed out gold hero Yesaya “Xinnn” Wowiling and placed Schevenko David "Skylar" Tendean at the gold lane, and with RRQ focus-banning Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano's heroes, it allowed opening for Blacklist to pick their comfort picks such as Estes and Yi Sun Shin.

Blacklist was aggressive to start the first game, already able to wipe the "Kings of Kings" of all of their turrets. But the Indonesian league finalists were gallant, with Skylar's Chou making it harder for Blacklist to further penetrate the map.

It took two gallant stands down the base by RRQ for Blacklist to crack their defenses open for good, with Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap taking down two players.

The duo then figured in a cat and mouse with Skylar, who was able to run away with a sliver of health, only to meet three other Blacklist players down RRQ's base. With Skylar's Chou killed, Blacklist sealed the base demolish and the first blood in the 36-minute match.

Wise emerged as the MVP in Game 2 with his Yi Sun Shin, which scored a 13/0/9 kill-death-assist mark.

With Blacklist captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna picking up his signature Estes, it was able to provide a sustain for the Filipino champions. Add to it the Phoveous pick for Edward, which disrupted more than half of RRQ Hoshi's heroes.

Edward emerged as the MVP in Game 2 with the pivotal Phoveous pick.

Blacklist was able to take Game 2 within 12 minutes -- a huge contrast to the long Game 1.

OHEB then proved why he was called "The Filipino Sniper" with his Clint in Game 3. With Edward's Phoveous setting up Blacklist's gold laner for kill after kill, Blacklist snowballed and eliminated the remaining Indonesian contingent from the MPL.

Oheb was the Game 3 MVP with his Clint behind 10 kills.

Blacklist will battle the winner of the match between Malaysia's Todak and EVOS SG, which will start at 6 p.m.