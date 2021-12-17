Team Lakay's Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao started their ONE Championship careers with impressive stoppages over their respective opponents in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Loman, a bantamweight champion before entering ONE's cage, stunned Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev in the first round of their fight.

“The Sniper” cracked Saadulaev with a vicious left straight and followed it up with a hail of hammer fists that forced the referee to call a halt in the bout.

What a DEBUT 🤩 Jhanlo Sangiao submits Paul Lumihi in the FIRST ROUND via rear-naked choke!

Sangiao was equally spectacular against Indonesian flyweight Paul "The Great King" Lumihi.

The son of Team Lakay coach Mark "The Machine" Sangiao took Lumihi down and had no problem securing the back.

In a matter of seconds, the the 19-year-old Pinoy trapped the Indonesian in a rear naked choke.

Lumihi tapped out 1:41 seconds in the first round.