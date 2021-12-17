Kai Sotto ready to make debut for 36ers on Saturday

Kai Sotto will be making his much-awaited debut in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) this Saturday.

This as the Adelaide 36ers placed him in the active roster for their game against Cairns Taipans at the Cairns Convention Centre.

"Kai Sotto has been added to the active roster and will take the court Saturday night," the team said in a statement on the 36ers website. (LINK ON WEBSITE https://www.adelaide36ers.com/news/injury-update-or-game-5-v-cairns-taipans)

Sotto has been sidelined from action during their first four games due to a sore knee.

His teammate Sunday Dech (quadricep) remains out, while Nick Marshall remains stays on active roster as an injury replacement player.

