Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap's Phoveus was pivotal in Blacklist International's sweep against Indonesian squad RRQ Hoshi in the M3 World Championships.

SINGAPORE -- It took a vital Phoveus pick for Blacklist International's Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap to turn the tide in Games 2 and 3 against Indonesian squad RRQ Hoshi, after a Game 1 match which spanned for more than half an hour.

And true enough, it was able to counter the dash-heavy heroes RRQ Hoshi picked in their drafts -- such as the Bruno and the Paquito of the MPL - Indonesia finalists.

Asked about the decision, head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza described it as "perfect."

"During the draft, RRQ already showed their main cores so that's what made us decide. In that case RRQ heroes have so many dashes so we decided to pick Phoveus. It's a perfect Phoveus," Bon Chan told reporters in a post-match interview Friday.

After Game 1 which spanned almost 36 minutes, Blacklist was able to take Games 2 and 3 cleanly.

RRQ failed to secure some of its core heroes such as Rivaldi "R7" Fatah's Esmeralda, which caused Blacklist problems during the MPL Invitational.

For Blacklist captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, it was uncharacteristic for the Indonesian squad to do so.

"For me personally, I agree the draft of RRQ is different from the drafts from the previous matchups. So I agree that they made a mistake from their drafts. Especially the heroes of R7 because most of the times they will prioritize the heroes of R7, especially Esmeralda. And they even picked it one time so that's something na nagawan namin ng advantage," OhMyV33nus said.

The "Kings of Kings" also made an abrupt change in its lineup, swapping out gold hero Yesaya “Xinnn” Wowiling and putting reserve Schevenko David "Skylar" Tendean - who played against Blacklist in the MPLI -- at the gold lane.

Nonetheless, Blacklist's shot caller said RRQ Hoshi fought a good fight.

"I don't know what problems or what happened with their roster switch of Xinnn to Skylar, especially when Skylar played with the team in tournaments, and I think they gave their best. Especially with their loss to Onic PH, I think mas gugustuhin nila bumawi," OhMV33nus said.

Blacklist will be going up against the winner of the match between Malaysia's Todak and EVOS Singapore on Saturday.