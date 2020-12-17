NBA: Hornets' Hayward has broken finger on shooting hand

Charlotte Hornets guard forward Gordon Hayward (20) looks to pass to guard Terry Rozier III (3) as he is defended by Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre Bembry (95) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Sam Sharpe, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

WASHINGTON -- Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has a fracture at the base of his right little finger and will miss at least one pre-season game, the NBA team said Wednesday.

The Hornets said Hayward will be listed as day-to-day, indicating the injury on his shooting hand won't require surgery.

Hayward was hurt in the team's pre-season loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

A statement from the club described it as an avulsion fracture -- in which a small piece of bone attached to a tendon or ligament is pulled loose.

Hayward, who declined a $34.2 million player option with the Boston Celtics last month to become a free agent, was a key acquisition for the Hornets, who signed him to a four-year deal worth a reported $120 million.

Hayward, who missed all but one game of the 2017-18 season with the Celtics after suffering a grisly foot and ankle injury in his season debut, averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season for the Celtics.

The Hornets open the 2020-21 season on December 23 against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

