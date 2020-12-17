Cycling: PRURide PH goes virtual with challenges on Pulse app

MANILA, Philippines -- PRURide PH, one of the largest cycling festivals in the country, will be held on a virtual field this year as Pru Life UK launches the inaugural PRURide Virtual Challenge on Pulse.

Pulse, Pru Life UK's all-in-one health management app, will power PRURide PH as it kicks off this month, enabling cyclists, enthusiasts, and families to experience fun and safe cycling, wherever they are.

Open to all Pulse users for free, PRURide PH has partnered with Garmin. By using Pulse-compatible wearables available on Android and iOS, such as the Garmin smartwatch, which can be easily synchronized with Pulse to track participants' performances, even stationary bike users will be able to feel the adrenaline rush of an official rider.

"These challenging times have highlighted the benefits of cycling. Not only is the activity an antidote to our mostly sedentary lifestyle, but it is also an ideal mode of transportation that promotes social distancing," said Pru Life UK SVP and chief customer marketing officer Allan Tumbaga.

"These advantages encourage us to go ahead with our annual PRURide PH, but in a way that is more attuned to the new normal," he added.

To join the virtual rides, all cyclists need to do is download the Pulse app on any Android and iOS device, and sync it with a Pulse-compatible wearable. Within the app, users can choose and join one or multiple PRURide Virtual Challenges – 30KM, 60KM, 500KM, and 1,000KM.el

Families can also join the Pulse Cycling - PRURider community for a chance to win special prizes such as Best Decorated Bike, Best Christmas-Themed Family Photo with Bike, and Best Kid Costume Photo with Bike.

All cyclists who complete the routes will receive e-certificates and raffle entries to the PRURide Virtual Challenge Raffle, which will take place at the end of the event, for a chance to win an exclusive Garmin 360, Tacx Galaxia Rollers, and other premium prizes.

In addition, the first 3,000 finishers will receive discount vouchers from Garmin.

PRURide Virtual Challenge early bird finishers will also receive a Rudy Project sling bag and a PRURide PH 2020 jersey, which will be delivered to their preferred addresses.

Registered participants may only receive the jersey and sling bag once.

"PRURide PH has always been an inclusive festival for all cyclists, from beginners to professionals. In addition to providing our participants with an extraordinary cycling experience, we also want Filipinos to have an opportunity to have fun even amid tough circumstances," said Tumbaga.

"Cycling is an excellent way to start building holistic wellness management and healthy habits," he added.

To register, simply download the Pulse app for free on Google Play and Apple App Store. The Challenge will take place from December 18 until January 31, 2021.

