Volleyball: Letran's Himzon is Spikers' Turf MVP

Vince Himzon of Saints and Lattes-Letran. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Young Vince Himzon has emerged as the new top star of the 2023 Spikers' Turf Invitational Conference.

The 22-year-old sophomore from Saints and Lattes-Letran earned Most Valuable Player honors in the tournament after steering the Saint Spikers to a fourth place finish.

He received his trophy on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, cementing his place in history as the first middle blocker to win MVP honors in the pioneering men's volleyball league.

Himzon, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was second in scoring in the second round with 61 points built on 48 spikes on a 56.47-percent success rate (#1) and second in blocks with 12 at an average of 0.80 per set (#2).

Joining him in the "Elite Team" is fellow Letranite Bem-Bem Bautista, who was named the Best Outside Spiker award after ranking third in scoring with 58 points.

Three HD Spikers made the team as well in JP Bugaoan (Best Middle Blocker), Joshua Umandal (Best Outside Spiker), and Manuel Sumanguid (Best Libero).

This is Bugaoan's sixth Best Middle crown, Umandal's first Outside Spiker award after winning two Opposite plums, and Sumanguid's fifth Libero award.

National University-Sta. Elena was also represented in the All-Spikers' Turf squad with Joshua Retamar winning Best Setter and Leo Ordiales nabbing the Best Opposite Spiker award.

Retamar, who tossed a league-best 5.62 excellent sets per set, took home his third-ever award in the position.