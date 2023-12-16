San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama of France awaits to come back in to the game during the second half of their NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, December 13, 2023. Adam Davis, EPA-EFE.



LOS ANGELES -- French sensation Victor Wembanyama came out on top in his first tussle with NBA superstar LeBron James Friday as the San Antonio Spurs snapped their 18-game losing streak with a 129-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Two days after falling to the Lakers in a game that James sat out, the Spurs halted the longest losing streak in franchise history.

Devin Vassell scored a career-high 36 points for San Antonio and seven Spurs players -- including Wembanyama -- scored in double figures.

Wembanyama, whose arrival in the league has been compared to that of James 20 years ago, scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds with five assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

It was the 19-year-old rookie's fifth game this season with multiple blocks and multiple steals.

James, the four-time NBA champion who will turn 39 this month, scored 23 points with seven rebounds and 14 assists.

But without Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish the Lakers trailed from start to finish.

James impressed with an early steal and dunk, but the Spurs led by as many as 25 in the first half and for once were able to make the lead stand up.

Los Angeles cut the deficit to four points shortly before halftime, but the Spurs kept the pressure on after the break, outscoring the Lakers 29-25 in the third period to take a 98-87 lead into the final quarter.

The Lakers pulled their starters midway through the fourth and the young Spurs team were able to celebrate their first victory since a November 2 triumph over Phoenix.

- Pistons skid continues -

There was no respite, however, for the Detroit Pistons, who suffered a franchise-record 22nd straight defeat with a 124-92 loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid scored 35 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for his ninth straight double-double.

Tyrese Maxey added 19 points for the Sixers, who won their fifth straight.

The Pistons had matched their longest-ever losing streak with a loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Their skid is the sixth-longest in a single season in NBA history. Cleveland in 2010-11 and Philadelphia in 2013-14 share the record for the longest at 26 straight defeats.

The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics remained unbeaten at home, riding 30 points from Jayson Tatum to a 128-111 victory over the upstart Orlando Magic.

Derrick White added 19 points, Jaylen Brown scored 18 and Payton Pritchard added 21 off the bench for the Celtics, who improved to 13-0 at TD Garden and 19-5 for the season despite missing Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet.

Jalen Suggs scored 19 points for the Magic, who dropped to fourth in the East behind the Celtics, Bucks and 76ers.

Elsewhere, Trae Young scored 38 points and handed out 11 assists to fuel the Atlanta Hawks in a 125-104 victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

