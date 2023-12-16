PBA: Rain or Shine ends Magnolia's perfect start

Demetrius Treadwell in action for Rain or Shine in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup against the Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters ended Magnolia's seven-game winning streak in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup, holding on for a 113-110 triumph on Saturday at the Aquilino Pimentel International Convention Center in Cagayan de Oro.

Demetrius Treadwell produced a near-triple-double of 30 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists as they extended their own winning run to three games.

The 6-foot-7 big man proved to be too much for the Magnolia front court, as he hauled down Andrei Caracut's second missed free throw in the dying seconds. He then made his second free throw, extending Rain or Shine's lead and helping them secure the win.

Caracut provided 15 points to lead the locals in scoring while dishing out 6 assists.

Magnolia led in bench scoring 53-42 but had 5 more turnovers giving up 25 points off their miscues.

Tyler Bey had a double double of 30 points and 11 rebounds which wasn’t enough for Magnolia to stay perfect in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Paul Lee had 22 points off the bench for the losing cause.

Rain or Shine improved to 3-5, while Magnolia remains on top of the team standings with a 7-1 win-loss record.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 113 – Treadwell 30, Caracut 15, Datu 14, Santillan 11, Norwood 9, Asistio 8, Belga 7, Nambatac 5, Mamuyac 5, Nocum 4, Demusis 3, Borboran 2, Clarito 0, Yap 0

MAGNOLIA 110 – Bey 30, Lee 22, Barroca 20, Jalalon 13, Laput 7, Escoto 5, Tratter 4, Sangalang 4, Mendoza 3, Reavis 2, Ahanmisi 0, Dela Rosa 0, Eriobu 0, Dionisio 0

QUARTERS: 24-22, 57-45, 82-81, 113-110