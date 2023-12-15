Nationals shock HD Spikers to take Spikers Turf crown

NATIONALS ARE ELITE!



National U-Sta. Elena overcame a 1-2 set deficit with an impeccable endgame in the fourth and a dominating performance in the deciding set to hammer out a 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8 victory over Cignal and snare the inaugural Spikers’ Turf Invitational champion at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan Friday night.

The Nationals lost the battle in spikes, 71-76, but outclassed the HD Spikers in blocks, 16-9, that mattered most in a highly-charged match that went down to net defense and execution in the end.

The young Nationals squad upset their veteran opponents in the fifth, producing four kill blocks which Jade Disquitado and Nico Almendras complemented with their remarkable hitting prowess.

Coach Dante Alinsunurin credited his players for their perseverance, serving as redemption for NU, which rebounded after struggles in its last two tournaments and preventing Cignal’s bid for perfection, a potential 25-game sweep of the two titles this year, counting its 15-game romp in the Open Conference last March.

“Credit sa mga players ko, tinyaga talaga nila,” said Alinsunurin. “Medyo nag-struggle sa laro pero nakuha pa din.”

Disquitado capped his big night with a 34-point explosion, including 31 on attacks, while Almendras finished with 20 points and Leo Aringo Jr. and Obed Mukaba added 10 and nine markers, respectively, for the Nationals.

The Nationals showcased their mettle in the fourth and equalized with a strong finishing kick that snapped a long stretch of tied scores from 10 to 20.

They overpowered the fancied HD Spikers in the fifth set with outstanding performances from Disquitado and Almendras coupled with an imposing net defense that proved pivotal in securing the two-hour and 13-minute victory.