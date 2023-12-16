M5: AP Bren nabs last grand finals ticket as Blacklist bows out

David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon carries Bren Esports' M2 World Championship trophy before their upper bracket clash against Onic Esports. Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA (UPDATED) -- AP Bren is going to the Grand Finals of the M5 World Championship after sweeping Blacklist International, 3-0, in the lower bracket finals held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Picking up the pieces from their 0-3 loss against Onic Esports earlier on Saturday afternoon, AP Bren regrouped and asserted mastery of the Codebreakers in what seemed to be a repeat of their MPL Philippines Grand Finals clash in Season 12.

Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo starred in the three-game series, nabbing two MVP honors against Blacklist International.

AP Bren took two quick wins to reach match point, with Owgwen leading the pack in both matches.

Blacklist tried to change the pace, turning back the clok by giving Kiel "Oheb" Soriano his signature Beatrix pick, Edward "Edward" Dapadap his Pacquito pick, and the team special Estes for Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse.

Edward's Pacquito punched down two early turrets for Blacklist, as the Codebreakers zeroed in on map control in the early stages.

AP Bren however went unfazed, bucking a minimally slow start to come away with a team fight win, before rushing down the opponents' base to secure the Grand Finals slot.

It was a valiant campaign for Blacklist International, who secured their M5 qualification sans duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario.

AP Bren will face Onic Esports in the Grand Finals at 5:30 PM tomorrow at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.