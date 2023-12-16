The LA Galaxy’s Jalen Neal during their Postseason 2023 with Herbalife at the Tuloy Foundation in Alabang, Muntinlupa. Photo by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Jalen Neal, Daniel Aguirre, and some members of the LA Galaxy are currently in the country for their Postseason Tour 2023.

To conclude their stay in the Philippines, the five-time Major League Soccer (MLS) champion squad went to the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation in Alabang, Muntinlupa to visit the Tuloy Football Club, a team composed of the youth from the same institution.

“It’s been great, the hospitality here has been lovely,” Neal said about his stay in Manila so far.

“The people have been welcoming us with warm arms since we got here. Everybody’s been so nice. The culture has been so nice, the streets, the traffic, the food, too. everything’s been great,” he added.

Alongside some of his teammates, Neal, who plays center-back for LA, was a part of the program that was spearheaded by Herbalife wherein they held a short talk about nutrition for athletes and a quick play with Tuloy’s players.

They also donated USD 17.500 for TFC right before they set foot on the field.

“It’s amazing. If you look around, it’s a crazy field, to be honest. It’s probably one of the better turfs I’ve played on, and that says a lot coming from the MLS,” he said prior to their game that ended 1-1.

“It’s a beautiful area,” he added.

But more than the experience, the Lakewood, California native shared that ibeing able to give inspiration to Tuloy’s players is what made the Galaxy’s visit even more special.

“It means so much to me,” said Neal. “That’s what I live for, to make an impact on people’s lives. I think the most positive thing I can do in my life is just impact other people’s lives as other people have done for me.”

He also lauded the players’ attitude when he got to mingle with them albeit briefly.

“The kids out here have been lovely. They’re so nice, they’re funny, too. I could tell, they’re really good people at heart. Hopefully, they’re even better soccer players, but I can tell they’re good kids,” he explained.

Tuloy FC, whose men’s squad competed in its first-ever major competition earlier in the year, the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara, is bound to join more tournaments in the near future.

And here is what Neal thinks the squad should do once they step foot on the field:

“It’s all about mindset at the end of the day,” he shared. “Knowing they’re gonna be up against professional clubs, they might be a little younger, but I was once at that stage. It’s all mindset, you gotta go out there, be the best on the field, and I think that’s what they have to believe in themselves.”