Mathaios Panagiotis "Kidbomba" Chatzilakos during the intense five-game series against Geek Fam in their M5 World Championship encounter at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City. The match, filled with tension and taunts, led to the suspension of one player. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA - Before M5, Mathaios Panagiotis "Kidbomba" Chatzilakos seemed like just another player trying his luck in global ML:BB from Europe, where, support for the game has been scarce.

Now, he has made a name for himself as not just a first German player in an M-series, and as one of few foreign players which awed the MLBB-crazy community in Manila.

Kidbomba of Europe, Middle East and Central Asia squad Deus Vult became known for his highlight reel plays from the get-go of the M5 World Championship in Manila, espousing the "Bomba Mentality" by surging himself in front of enemies to set risky plays for his teams.

He was a darling in interviews, and his charm even captivated shout casters-- so much that they started a fan club in his honor: the "Bombanatics."

But where he and the rest of Deus Vult specifically dazzled in was the 2-0 sweep against Homebois, the champions of the "birthplace of MLBB esports" Malaysia and in their playoff opener against Turkey's Fire Flux, another dark horse contender in the Filipino-hosted tournament.

"Thank you for supporting DeVu, it means a lot to us. Without the support we get from CIS, and Europe also from here in the Philippines, maybe we couldn't do it," he said.

More than anything, the 18 year old is determined to put Europe into the Southeast Asian-centric MLBB map, despite the lack of resources.

"Europe is not receiving enough attention, at least in the part where I live, because Germany is not part of Eastern Europe. Even if Germany were included, it would still all be played on the Moscow server with bad ping, and I did play with that ping to qualify for M5. I’m just really glad to be here finally and show the world that I have what it takes to play in M5 and keep up with the best teams," he said in a post-match interview last December 6.

The Bomba Mentality was again present when Deus Vult clawed their way back from a 0-2 deficit to send Cambodian champions SeeYouSoon home from the tournament.

But their campaign came into a screeching halt after suffering a 0-3 loss against Filipinos, Blacklist International, a team which Kidbomba was looking forward to facing.

At the end of Deus Vult's journey, Kidbomba was the receiving end of cheers from the Filipino dominant crowd rooting for Blacklist.

For the Deus Vult EXP laner, the team is looking forward to come back stronger next year, as they hope their illustrious campaign translates into support in their region.

"I think we are not leaving the team. We could've done better [because] our goal wasn't top 4. If we split up now it's just going to make our progress go back," he said at a post-match interview Saturday afternoon.