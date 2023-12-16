Jacob Cortez goes for a rebound in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Finals. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament will reach its conclusion on Sunday when the Mapua Cardinals and the San Beda Red Lions face off in Game 3 of the Season 99 Finals.

This, after the Mendiola-based squad survived and forced a decider last Sunday following their victory against Mapua, spoiling Clint Escamis’ MVP coronation prior to the game.

Jacob Cortez went berserk in the clutch, scoring eight crucial points which was built on two three-pointers during that span.

SBU head coach Yuri Escueta, however, shared that the Red Lions were already extra motivated even during their practice before the game.

The reason for this was how former San Beda player Teddy Alamarez told them the story of how his Red Lions failed to secure the NCAA Season 67 championship due to his missed box out that led to an eventual title-clinching putback for the Cardinals’ Benny Cheng.

“He was the guy who missed the boxout kay Benny Cheng noong 1991, yung offensive rebound ni Benny Cheng and kinwento niya yung experience na ‘yon,” said Escueta.

Up by a point in the dying seconds of that version of a Mapua-San Beda Finals, Alamarez and the Bedans failed to clear Cheng after the Cardinals missed their shot to get the lead.

The 6-foot-3 hefty forward was then able to get the offensive board and convert on the shot to claim the Season 67 hoops title, and Escueta shared that even up to this day, that particular play is still fresh in Alamarez’s mind.

“Even now, naiisip pa rin niya ‘yun, so he just told our players to fight until the end and not let the opportunities slip which really encouraged and inspired everyone. Not just the players, even the coaches,” he added.

And now that San Beda has the opportunity to finally move on from that nightmare of a play, Escueta is challenging his squad to avoid complacency as they hope to win their first NCAA title in five years.

“Maga-adjust sila, so we have to be ready for that also,” he said.

