The Mapua University and San Beda University battle in the NCAA Season 99 Men's Basketball Finals game 2 in Pasay City on December 10, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Heading into Game 3 of the NCAA Season 99 Finals, one of the main concerns of the San Beda Red Lions is their free throw shooting.

"Nagalit ako," San Beda coach Yuri Escueta said of their poor effort from the foul line in their 71-65 win against the Mapua Cardinals in Game 2 last Sunday, which allowed them to force the do-or-die game.

The Red Lions missed half of their whopping 34 attempts from the free throw line in that game. Of the 34 tries, 18 came from their top gun in Jacob Cortez -- who made just nine of his charities.

Fortunately for San Beda, Cortez still finished with 21 points, including a pair of three-pointers down the stretch that helped save the day for the Red Lions. The 21-year-old Cortez has since promised to make the necessary adjustments.

"Gusto ko lang manalo," said the guard.

Escueta is also optimistic that his players will adjust.

"All of them, babalik sa same situation na ganyan, I'm sure they're going to be better. First time lang nila mag-free throw ng ganyan kadami," he explained.

"Ganyan naman kami buong season, first time namin na experience lahat, but we’ll just keep on learning and keep on getting better," he added.

Game 3 of the series is set at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

