Football: What is Tuloy FC?

The Tuloy FC alongside the LA Galaxy at the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation in Muntinlupa. Photo by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Tuloy Football Club is a professional team that is composed of players who came from the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Foundation, an institution that aims to help the marginalized children in the country.

The team and the foundation, which was founded by Rev. Fr. Marciano 'Rocky' Evangelista﻿, got a huge morale boost earlier today after five-time Major Soccer League (MLS) champion team LA Galaxy visited them in their home in Muntinlupa.

The Galaxy donated $17,500 to the squad and also played a quick match with Tuloy, and Fr. Evangelista expressed how huge of an opportunity it was for their players to get such an experience.

“Yung occasion na yung LA Galaxy pumunta rito is a special surprise,” he said on Saturday. “They made it as one of their celebration events, to bring the players from LA Galaxy to see the kids and have some little scrimmage with them.”

The Tuloy sa Don Bosco foundation is supported by many benefactors, among them the LA Galaxy through Herbalife, and Evangelista said that all their aid goes directly to the kids’ needs.

“It can be on nutrition, food, ano mang kailangan. The donors, ‘di na mabusisi kasi they trust us so much. Yun ang katangian ng Tuloy,” he added.

It also meant a lot for their foundation which has football as its main way to support and develop the youth who are staying inside.

“Napakalaking tulong. When you have football players, we have 150 children playing football dito, yung football dito is a necessary activity to form the character of the children,” he explained.

“So since they support the growth of children, ano mang activity to develop the children, tinutulungan nila.”

Diving deeper, Evangelista gave a brief background on how Tuloy started and why they chose the sport of football for their youth.

“Nanaginip lang ako 31 years ago, that I would take care of abandoned children. I started with 12 kids in 1993. Lumaki ng lumaki, nagkaron kami ng place na ganito. Para yung mga batang kapos palad, magkaron ng best opportunity,” he explained.

“We chose football, kasi ang football ang pinakamaraming kombinasyon. Gagamitin ang paa, knees, legs, stomach, shoulders, and head. Sa life, yung decision-making, maraming pagpipilian, and ganun sa football. “

He said that Tuloy opted to look into the potential of the children and how they have the capabilities to translate it on the football field.

“Kailangan ituro ng maayos, with values and with discipline. We make football a school for life. Lahat andun, tiyaga, hard work, learning from your mistakes, learning from others, lahat. Yung mga players namin, yung mga batang mahihirap. Limited kami, pero at least, they are given the chance, and lumalaban naman,” he said.

“Minsan tayo naglalagay ng limits sa mga bata eh. Pero mas maraming kakayahan ‘to kesa sa mga bata who never had any difficulties in life kasi may survival instincts.”

“Ngayon, habang may panahon, kailangan i-channel yan. Kung hindi, patay kang bata ka. Baka [sa mali] gamitin yan.”

It then resulted in them forming teams that eventually joined the 2018 PFF Women’s League and the 2023 Copa Paulino Alcantara, and despite falling short in their campaigns, what is important for Fr. Rocky for now is having the chance to showcase TFC’s talent to a wider audience.

“[We want to] give them a platform for them to develop their character. HIndi porke't maliliit lang sila. Even if we don’t win a game, we still continue kasi we want to form their character,” he said.

Tayo FC, however, is not just a team that is glad to have finally faced the country’s top football clubs.

The team has produced players who have received call-ups from the Philippine men’s and women’s national football teams, among them Harry Nuñez and Isabella Bandoja.

And this, according to Evangelista, speaks of the quality of players that they can produce.

“We are very happy and inspired. Yan ang gusto namin makita, hindi susuko basta may pangarap. Tinuturuan namin yung mga bata na mangarap kayo, at bibigay namin lahat ng possibility para makamit niyo yon,” he said.

“In the beginning, we wouldn’t win games kasi ang liliit ng mga bata. From where they come from, yung stunted growth, malnutrition, pero we get it by speed and technique.”

“[But] ngayon, we are one of the most quoted players, and for the first time, we attempted to play in the PFL.”

With this, Evangelista shared that they will continue to participate in the professional leagues in the coming years.

“Next season, we’ll play again. We’ll also participate in the women’s league. Lahat ng pwedeng pagsalihan, sinasalihan namin. Not because we’ll win, but because para ma-expose pa yung mga bata,” he concluded.