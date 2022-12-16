UAAP: UP's Lucero suffers ACL tear, out for Game 3

Zavier Lucero had to be carried to the UP bench after hurting his knee in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines forward Zavier Lucero has torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, and will miss the deciding Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball Finals.

Tinig ng Plaridel reported the development on Friday night, which was confirmed by UP team manager Bo Perasol to ABS-CBN News. The Philippine Daily Inquirer was the first to report Lucero's diagnosis.

NEWS UPDATE: Zavier Lucero will not suit up for the UP Fighting Maroons in the do-or-die Game 3 of the #UAAPSeason85 men’s basketball tournament finals.#UPFight pic.twitter.com/hU3thfES6E — Tinig ng Plaridel (@tinigngplaridel) December 16, 2022

Lucero suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals against the Ateneo Blue Eagles last Wednesday.

The Filipino-American forward injured his left knee while going for a drive against Ateneo's Chris Koon with eight and a half minutes to play in the game. He had to be carried back to the UP bench and eventually, to their dugout.

Lucero himself announced his diagnosis during a film viewing session, per TNP.

Lucero had six points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes when he exited the game. The Blue Eagles went on to win Game 2, 65-55, to force a decider for the men's basketball championship.

The injury will sideline Lucero not just for Monday's Game 3 but for the coming months as well. This is Lucero's second and last playing year for the Fighting Maroons.

He averaged 11.36 points, 5.29 rebounds, 1.93 assists, and 1.43 steals per game in the elimination round. Lucero was among the heroes of UP's 72-66 win in Game 1, delivering 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two clutch blocks in the contest.