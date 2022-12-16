UAAP: Barbosa leads NU men's taekwondo title conquest

From the UAAP Facebook page

A Kurt Barbosa-led National University (NU) claimed a fourth consecutive men's taekwondo title by sweeping the UAAP Season 85 taekwondo tournament, 5-0, at the Blue Eagle Gym.

The Bulldogs punctuated their campaign via a 4-3 victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST).

This was a follow-up to the schools historic first title win in poomsae last Tuesday.

Barbosa began NU's men's campaign by beating Rommel Pablo Jr, 2-0.

It was Sturjay Gilbuena who formalized the title win with a 2-0 (5-5, 3-2) win over UST's Reyvin Villanueva.

Barbosa was named as this season's Most Valuable Player.

De La Salle University, meanwhile, completed the podium placing by blasting rival school Ateneo de Manila University, 6-1.

La Salle's Jin Einz Aricayos was named Rookie of the Year.