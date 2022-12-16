PBA, TikTok gift Navotas with newly refurbished court

NorthPort's Arwind Santos; Toff Rada, TikTok Head of Public Policy-Philippines; Candice Shao, TikTok Head of Operations-Philippines; Blackweater's Baser Amer; Eric Castro, PBA Deputy Commissioner; TNT's JP Erram; Jo Francisco, PBA Marketing Director; Phoenix's Javee Mocon; Edison Oribiana, Rain or Shine alternate Governor:; and ROS's Shaun Ildefonso. Handout

MANILA -- The PBA, in collaboration with Tiktok and Rain or Shine, turned over a renovated basketball court to the residents of Daungan Cuatro in Navotas City.

This was their Christmas gift to Daungan Cuarto residents, who were treated with the presence of of PBA stars JP Erram (TNT), Baser Amer (Blackwater), Javee Mocon (Phoenix), rookie Shaun Ildefonson (Rain or Shine), and former MVP Arwind Santos (NorthPort) during the turnover ceremony.

The project was designed and painted by the same talented muralists who also helped design the famous basketball courts at The Tenement in Taguig.

"Hindi lahat nabibiyayaan ng ganitong klase ng court. Suwerte ng mga makakapaglaro dito lalo na 'yung mga kabataan," said Santos, who has been chosen as the ambassador of TikTok for the activity.

"Kaya sana alagaan natin itong court na ito."

Deputy commissioner Eric Castro also attended the affair in behalf of commissioner Willie Marcial, together with PBA marketing director Jo Francisco, Rain or Shine alternate governor Edison Obiena, and Toff Rada, TikTok Philippines head of public policy.

"'We're here to inspire the kids and everybody here in Daungan Cuatro," Castro said.

The joint corporate social responsibility (CSR) project aims to promote sports and camaraderie among the residents of Daungan Cuatro.

"TikTok is a proud supporter of Philippine sports and wants to inspire and encourage Filipinos to pursue their passion in sports, whatever they may be. We remain committed to entertaining fans with content on par with their interests, which is why we have our partnership with PBA and Rain or Shine to further amplify the basketball community on TikTok," said Rada.

