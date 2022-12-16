Paul Lee sank the biggest shot of the game to tow Magnolia to a 96-95 squeaker over Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 of their PBA Commissioner's Cup semis at the Philsports Arena.

With the Kings leading by a whisker 95-94 following a booming trey by Stanley Pringle, Lee came up with a clutch of a shot right before the buzzer to shock Ginebra.

Lee finished with 24 points including 5 triples, helping Magnolia tie the best-of-5 series with Ginebra, 1-1.

(More details to follow.)

