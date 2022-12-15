PBA: Cone says Ginebra bracing for Magnolia comeback

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone expects to see more back-and-forth between his team and the Magnolia Hotshots following their skirmish in Game 1 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup semis.

The Kings escaped a shorthanded Hotshots side in Game 1 and Cone believes Magnolia will come back hard with import Nick Rakocevic.

"In Game 2, we're going to see a lot of more. We're going to see a motivated Rakocevic come back so we're going to have to brace ourselves for that," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Rakocevic was limited to playing 20 minutes as he was ejected for a technical foul and a flagrant foul penalty 1.

But Ginebra still struggled despite Rakocevic's absence before squeezing out an 87-84 win.

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee was limited to 11 markers against 7 turnovers. Cone noted the shackling defense put up by the Hotshots that made things tough not just on Brownlee but the whole team.

"I think it's going to be a heck of a series. I'm just happy we got Game 1. Winning Game 1 doesn't guarantee you win a series and losing Game 1 doesn't guarantee losing. But it does give you a very important leg-up as you go forward," he said.

The Kings hope to free up Brownlee from the Hotshots' tough defense and allow him do his usual activity.

"We were used to getting stuff from Justin and they took a lot of what Justin normally takes away. Hopefully we can find ways to counter it and give Justin more looks in Game 2," said Cone.

Game 2 will take place on Friday.