PBA: Bay Area dominates San Miguel, steps closer to finals

Bay Area dished out a decisive win against San Miguel Beer in Game 2 of their best-of-5 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinal series at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Friday.

The Dragons made it rain from the 3-point area to take a 114-95 win over the Beermen.

Bay Area, powered by Andrew Nicholson's 34 points, now leads the series 2-0. Kobey Lam, who had 25 points, led the Dragons' breakaway in the second quarter.

They ruined the return of coach Leo Austria, who has recovered from illness.

The Dragons need to win one more to clinch a ticket to the finals.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

