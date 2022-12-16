Players and coaching staff of the GenSan Warriors pose with the participants of OKBet’s “Play It Forward” basketball camp in Tondo, Manila.

OKBet teamed up with the GenSan Warriors to encourage young cagers to "dream high and reach their goals" through a “Play It Forward” basketball camp held in Tondo, Manila.

Among the beneficiaries for the grassroots initiative were students from the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program of Marcela Agoncillo Elementary School, Rajah Solaiman Elementary School, and Pedro Guevarra Elementary School.

Aged 16 to 20 years old, participants learned directly from the pros, namely, the players and coaching staff from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) team GenSan Warriors OKBet, headed by coach Marlon Martin.

At the awarding ceremony, Robert Chen, Vice President for Marketing and Business Development of OKBet, and Wendella Tabio, Education Program Specialist for ALS Manila, recognized the hard work of the participants.

Mermann Flores, team manager of the Gensan Warriors, and point guard Nico Elorde shared inspiring words with the participants at the event.

“Dream high, reach your goals. ‘Wag susuko,” Elorde told the ALS learners.