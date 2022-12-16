NBA: Jordan Clarkson scores 39 in Jazz's win vs New Orleans

Utah Jazz's Fil-Am star Jordan Clarkson. From Clarkson's Instagram

Jordan Clarkson scored 39 points and Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen added 31 to spark the Utah Jazz over New Orleans 132-129 in overtime, dropping the Pelicans out of the Western Conference lead in Salt Lake City.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while C.J. McCollum contributed 28 points.

Trey Murphy sank a three-pointer for New Orleans with 2.2 seconds remaining in regulation time to force over-time at 123-123.

But Clarkson scored the first four points in overtime and McCollum missed a tying three-point try in the dying seconds before two free throws by Markkanen sealed Utah's triumph.

In the only other game, Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 27 points and the visiting Phoenix Suns snapped a five-game losing skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 111-95.

