Smart Omega ahead of their world championship match against Stamina Esports. Courtesy: Smart Omega

Smart Omega entered the playoffs of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships in Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday, (early Friday morning in the Philippines) after sweeping their group stage matches.

Omega pulled off 3-0 wins against Europe's Stamina Esports and North America's NYSL Mayhem to lock their playoff spot.

Omega drew close wins against Stamina in the Hardpoint (250-213), Search and Destroy (10-8) and Control rounds, which had to be played in two separate lobbies due to incorrect settings. Omega ultimately won the Control rounds, 8-7, to close the series out.

It was also a close fight against NYSL Mayhem, with Omega taking the Hardpoint (250-243), Search and Destroy (7-5) and Control rounds (3-0).

Omega became the lone Garena region squad to qualify after Singaporean-Indonesian squad ALMIGHTY faltered in the Group D decider match against Brazilians SKADE.

Omega will face SKADE to open their playoff run on Saturday, December 17 (10 p.m. Philippine time)