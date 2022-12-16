Photo from Alyssa Valdez's Instagram account

MANILA – Alyssa Valdez has carried her image in volleyball outside the court as she ventured into a business but for a great cause.

Valdez took to Instagram to acknowledge the reactions she got since she gave away some shirts with her logo on it.

“Masayang masaya ako nagustuhan n'yo ang new logo ko. Super appreciate it,” she said in the caption.

“At first I thought of just printing shirts to give away for special events, but since a lot of you are asking me where to purchase, I made a decision that would make everyone happy, I hope.”

According to the volleyball star and “Pinoy Big Brother” alumna, her team will be printing limited quantities of the shirts and part of the proceeds will be dedicated to her future projects for kids, who want to train in volleyball.

A shirt costs P549 each and comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

“Please try to purchase only from my shop para sigurado tayong may maitatabi tayo para sa mga batang gusto nating tulungan in the near future,” she added.

Valdez is currently in New York after her team Creamline Cool Smashers’ third-place finish in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

Just before the tournament ended, Valdez suffered an injury scare on her knee. Fortunately, she does not have to undergo a surgery after taking her MRI.



